Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
