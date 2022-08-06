Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 36.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

