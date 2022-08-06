Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.