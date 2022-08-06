Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $256.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

