Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

