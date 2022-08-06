Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.31 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

