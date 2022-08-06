Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

