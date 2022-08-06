Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $620,955.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $620,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

