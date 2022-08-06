Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $620,955.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $620,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.