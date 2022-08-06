IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

NYSE:PMT opened at $15.48 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

