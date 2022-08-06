IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.