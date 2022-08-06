IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,251 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

SLCA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

