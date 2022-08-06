IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

