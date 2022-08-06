IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 19,410 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,288,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

ILPT stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

