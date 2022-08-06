IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rubius Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 631,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Rubius Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

