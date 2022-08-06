IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,964 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,197 shares of company stock worth $3,812,684. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

