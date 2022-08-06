IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $10,565,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,698,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 110,597 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BAR stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

