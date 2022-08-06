IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

