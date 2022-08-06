IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $305.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

