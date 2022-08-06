Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $387.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.11.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

