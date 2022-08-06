Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $387.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

