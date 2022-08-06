IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 118.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.75 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

