IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

ENTG opened at $105.74 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

