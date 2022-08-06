IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $573.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $573.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $698.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

