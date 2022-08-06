Head to Head Survey: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|56.78%
|17.39%
|0.59%
|Paramount Group
|0.30%
|0.05%
|0.03%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
|Paramount Group
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.
Volatility & Risk
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|$55.83 million
|5.38
|$43.08 million
|$3.24
|6.35
|Paramount Group
|$726.79 million
|2.31
|-$20.35 million
|$0.02
|373.19
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
