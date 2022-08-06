Head to Head Survey: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 56.78% 17.39% 0.59% Paramount Group 0.30% 0.05% 0.03%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out 1,550.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.38 $43.08 million $3.24 6.35 Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.31 -$20.35 million $0.02 373.19

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.