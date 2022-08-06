Head to Head Comparison: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zovio and DriveItAway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Zovio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00 DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.51%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than DriveItAway.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Zovio has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zovio and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -17.80% -117.64% -19.15% DriveItAway 4.96% -6.30% 7.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and DriveItAway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $263.03 million 0.05 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.33 DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.65 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Summary

DriveItAway beats Zovio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About DriveItAway

(Get Rating)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.