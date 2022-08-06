Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,241.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,241.50.

HRGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.32) to GBX 925 ($11.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

