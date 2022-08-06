Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

IT opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.55 and its 200 day moving average is $271.96.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

