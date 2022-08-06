FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

