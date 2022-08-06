Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $278.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.