Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,390,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

