EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $370.03, but opened at $390.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $406.26, with a volume of 8,872 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.