Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,076,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 101,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.