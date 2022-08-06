Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,544 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.84 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

