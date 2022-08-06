Entegris, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

