Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

DVN stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

