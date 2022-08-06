Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.90) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.73 ($6.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of €9.58 ($9.88). The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.10 and a 200-day moving average of €6.69.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.