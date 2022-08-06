Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,280.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,932.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Booking by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

