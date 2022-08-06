DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Cowen cut their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

