Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. SouthState Corp owned about 0.07% of Davis Select International ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DINT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

