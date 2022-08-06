Danaos Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danaos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAC. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

