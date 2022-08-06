Critical Analysis: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -27.28% -84.40% -9.86% Grab N/A -86.31% -58.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grab 1 3 11 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.45%. Grab has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Grab.

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.40 -$79.06 million ($3.73) -1.39 Grab $675.00 million 21.12 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Grab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

