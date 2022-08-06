Connectus Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

