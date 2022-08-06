Comparing Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repro-Med Systems and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 1 4 4 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 5.59 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Glaukos $294.01 million 8.53 -$49.59 million ($1.19) -44.52

Repro-Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Glaukos -19.35% -13.63% -7.69%

Summary

Glaukos beats Repro-Med Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

