Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $40.43 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.