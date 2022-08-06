CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,964 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

