CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $6,959,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

