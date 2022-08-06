CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.