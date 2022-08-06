CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

