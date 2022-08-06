CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $112.57 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

