Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

