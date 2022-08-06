CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $526.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 59.22% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

